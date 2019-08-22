Arcane Eye 5e DM Tools

DM Tools From Around the Internet

Running Your Sessions

Tabletop Audio

Custom soundpad for in-person and online games.

Dice Roller

Don't have dice or don't want to bother with pesky math?

Improved Intiative

The best online Initiative tracker with custom monster and NPC capabilities.

Roll20

Online battle map creator.

Watch2Gether

Share music with your players via a link, only works with Youtube videos.

dScryb

Tons of descriptive boxed text of places, monsters, spells, and other observations.

RoleGenerator

RoleGenerator is a free online platform for DMs who need random tools in their games. You can generate everything from an Inn to a travel sequence!

Monsters and NPCs

Monster Manual

More than 150 classic D&D creatures, with vivid illustrations and rich descriptions.

Monster a Day Compendium

A collection of homebrew monsters made by Reddit user /u/StoneStrix.

Player Tools

Point Buy Calculator

Great tool if you are using the Point Buy system for character creation.

Web Archive of Fandom's Class Wiki

View all available class and subclass options.

Character Backstory Template

Create characters with this clear, concise outline.

Wild Shape Tracker

Track HP and roll attacks and damage while Wild Shaped! This tool was developed for Arcane Eye by my good friend Andrei!

DnD Map Makers

City Generator by Watabou

Awesome randomly generated city map maker.

Inn and Tavern Generator

Create Taverns with Menus, Patrons and Gossip.

Inkarnate

Fantasy Map Builder

DUNGEONFOG

Online map building software with an emphasis on dungeons. Get 10% when you use the coupon code ARCANEEYE.

Lost Atlas

Lost Atlas is a battle map search engine that indexes over 5000 free maps. It's got a fast, responsive UI and it supports filtering by size, creator, and more.